75 Inspiring Stories Are Being Honoured To Celebrate 75 Years Of HSBC In The UAE

Like a walk through recent history, a gallery celebrating 75 iconic members of the UAE community has been set up by HSBC in the Mall of the Emirates, and it’s open to everyone.

For its 75th anniversary, HSBC is running the “75 Faces of UAE” campaign to honour 75 personalities who contributed to the growth and success of the UAE. The bank collaborated with local photographers to capture individuals and their success stories and the gallery will be live at the Mall of the Emirates from February 24 to March 5.

The mission is to highlight the ‘fabric of the community’, from those who have made their beginnings in the UAE, to those who are contributing to its future.

75 Faces of UAE: The journey of the UAE is told through these impactful stories and portraits

Portraits include Hussain Sajwani, CEO of DAMAC Properties, Gift Preye, the first female delivery rider in the UAE, and Magnus Olsson, founder of the UAE’s first-ever unicorn company Careem, Magnus Olsson

The gallery will launch on February 24 and it will be open to the public in the center of the Mall of the Emirates, by Zara and Harvey Nichols, for 10 days.

Esteemed Dubai restaurateur Chef Izu, talented animator Mohammed Saeed Harib, and Amna AlQubaisi, the UAE’s first Emirati female racing driver are also honoured in the gallery

Psst! There will also be a photo booth where you can snap your own pics and create more UAE memories!

The important bits:

When? February 24 – March 5

Where? Mall of the Emirates by Zara and Harvey Nichols

“This year we’re celebrating 75 years of doing business in the UAE. Back in 1946 when we first opened for business, we were the only bank here. We’ve grown with the country, building the bank from a single branch besides Dubai Creek to supporting some of the biggest businesses in the Middle East. This milestone moment would not have been possible without you – the community of the UAE, and our valued clients. To mark this momentous occasion, we have curated a gallery celebrating 75 outstanding individuals, who have contributed to the UAE’s rise, and who personify the nation’s values of openness, inclusion, and innovation that we share.”