Indulge In A Feast Of The Senses This Ramadan At Amaya

When it comes to unforgettable Iftar experiences in Dubai, Amaya stands out as a top choice. Nestled in one of the best locations in Dubai Mall, Amaya invites you to break your fast in a setting that is as stunning as the meal itself. Whether you’re soaking in the grandeur of the Dubai Mall indoor waterfall, dining in the elegant interiors, or savouring the view of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain from the terrace, Amaya ensures that your Iftar is nothing short of magical.

The Amaya Iftar experience is more than just a meal

Iftar at Amaya is a full sensory experience. From the moment you arrive, you’re welcomed with traditional Arabic coffee and dates, setting the tone for a warm and inviting evening. But let’s talk FOOD!

Amaya has carefully curated an Iftar set menu that is truly a feast for the senses. Your journey begins with a lavish spread of appetizers, featuring all-time favourites like Baba Ghanoush, fresh salads, Muhammara, hummus, kibbeh, and flaky beef pastries. Each dish is prepared with the finest ingredients for that authentic Middle Eastern touch.

For the main course, diners are treated to a rich and flavourful selection, with highlights including tender Lamb Ouzi and perfectly grilled kebabs served over fragrant rice. This hearty yet well-balanced meal captures the essence of traditional Iftar cuisine. No Iftar is complete without a sweet ending, and Amaya delivers with an irresistible selection of desserts. Guests can indulge in a moist and flavorful orange cake, followed by the beloved local treat, lougaimat – deep-fried dumplings drizzled with date syrup, offering the perfect balance of crunch and sweetness.

The views, vibes and hospitality are unmatched

What truly sets Amaya apart is its breathtaking setting. With stunning views of the Dubai Mall Waterfall indoors and the Dubai Fountain Show outdoors, every moment at Amaya is magical. As the Burj Khalifa lights up the night sky and the fountains dance, there’s no better place to experience Ramadan in Dubai.

The perfect Iftar for every occasion

Amaya is the perfect Iftar spot for any gathering—welcoming families, couples, friends, and corporate groups alike. With a diverse menu and a warm yet professional ambience, it’s ideal for creating cherished Ramadan memories.

Whether you’re a Dubai resident or a visitor looking to experience the magic of Ramadan in the city, Amaya is a must-visit Iftar spot. With its unbeatable location, breathtaking views, impeccable service, and a menu that pays homage to traditional flavours with a modern touch, it’s the perfect place to gather, reflect, and indulge.

The important bits:

Where? The Waterfalls Side, The Dubai Mall – 1st Floor

