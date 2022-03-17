This Downtown Japanese Resto’s Sizzling Teppanyaki Is Some Of The Best In Town

A buzzing Downtown restaurant is straight out of the streets of Japan, so if you’re looking for authentic Japanese cuisine, Izakaya at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai needs to be on your radar.

Get ready to tuck into Japanese noodles, teppanyaki, sushi and more, with a side of Sake served by Izakaya’s very own Sake Boy OR, test your taste buds with wasabi prepped at the table by Izakaya’s Wasabi Girl, this award-winning restaurant is giving you EVERY reason to book a spot ASAP!

Bring all your family and friends down to enjoy this amazing live teppanyaki experience.

Izakaya has been a mainstay Downtown resto thanks to its weekly deals, fab atmosphere and, most importantly, its famous Teppanyaki

Take a deep dive into authentic-winning Japanese speciality Chef Kamlesh who recently won the BBC Pro Chef ME award

Tips! Don’t visit without trying the top-selling Izakaya dishes: Wagyu Kush Yaki

and the most amazing corn fed chicken teriyaki, while Chef Kamlesh recommends the Izakaya uramaki, Signature roll. Such a treat!

If Sushi and Bubbles are your jam don’t miss the FAB offer every Tuesday

AED195 per person for unlimited sushi

AED300 per person for unlimited sushi and two hours of free-flowing bubbly and selected cocktails

Celebrating a birthday? The teppanyaki table is a fab way to impress your friends for their birthday or visiting family!

The important bits:

Find Izakaya at the world’s tallest five star hotel, the JW Marriott Marquis, the Destination of Exceptional Taste

Call 04.414.3000 for reservations

Open daily, 6 pm until midnight