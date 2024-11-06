JBR Winter Nights Are Bringing All The Right Vibes And Activities This Season!

It’s finally outdoor season and one Dubai destination is going above and beyond with fabulous activities for the whole family to enjoy!

JBR is transforming into a land of fun entertainment in its third season

From October 18 to December 31, JBR The Walk is hosting starlit movie screenings and numerous fun-filled activities suitable for all ages. Take notes!

There will be fun events taking place multiple days a week;

Friday and Saturday at 5 P.M and 7 P.M, you get to enjoy all-time favorites screened in a cozy movie night.

Saturday and Sunday from 5 P.M to 9 P.M, Children can immerse themselves in the magic of creativity with themed arts and crafts workshops.

It’s showtime… Movie nights are back!

There is also a new theme for each weekend, with workshops and different live entertainment every weekend.

The movie nights include children’s movies such as Lion King, Ratatouille and Aladdin. There will also be an abundance of roaming entertainment for the adults and kids such as Winter Shooting Stars, Golden Sands of Desert Parade, an LED Angels parade, and many more.

Board games and workshops galore for Winter Night’s Season!

JBR is already home to more than 120 dining experiences, shopping and entertainment venues with stunning seaside views and throughout the season, the destination will also host board game nights and sports workshops as part of the Winter Nights season.

The important bits

For more info on the fun times ahead visit JBR’s website