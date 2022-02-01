Dubai's BIGGEST All-White Yacht Party Is Kicking Off For Valentine's Week 2022!

It’s the month of loveeeeee and Cupid is on a much-needed break. And so, KIZA, Dubai’s number one pan-African restaurant & lounge is going big with ALL THINGS VALENTINE’S which means parties galore are on the horizon.

Kicking off on February 12, the KIZA Love Fountain will be live at the DIFC restaurant where you can send a message to BAE and watch your love-letter flow down a diamond waterfall – How fab is that?!

It’s a full calendar of events at KIZA for Valentine’s Day!

Ready to party: The weekly long celebrations kick off on February 13, when KIZA is throwing the All White Yacht Party

Think; epic food, drinks that flow, water toys and a DJ dropping the best tracks in town.

Get your tickets here ASAP!

And after the party, there’s an after-party…

Party into the night back at KIZA where the afterparty will be like no other

Grab your bestie, grab bae, and book the tickies now!

It gets better. On February 14th, there’ll be a spectacular Chef special 5-course meal at KIZA.

It’s a fancy dining affair, complete with a saxophonist providing the rose-mantic tunes, and a bouquet provided by KIZA. There’s also a chance to win ‘The Best Lover Award’… Now there’s something for the CV!

Mix it up on the 15th with the chance to mix your own drinks

Mix your drinks and name it after bae for some serious brownie points!

The 16th will be your very last chance to take advantage of the KIZA Love Fountain, tell bae how you feel with a message FLOWING in diamonds… You just can’t get more ‘grammable than that.

Follow KIZA for the low-down on Valentine’s Week activities.