The Most Fabulous Grape Fest Is Coming Back To Your Favourite City Walk Courtyard

It’s back and the weather is perfect!

Prepare to expand your vino knowledge in the most incredible setting. Once again, Grapeskin at La Ville will host The Grapeskin Fest. Make your way to this lush courtyard to discover over 50 vines from all over the world, accompanied by artisan cheese and charcuterie, tarte flambée, raclette, and more. HOW DELISH!

You can also test your vine knowledge at the blind tasting station. You’ll get hints to help you in the right direction, and your glass is free if your guess is correct – What a grape idea!

Book your table for The Grapeskin Fest now!

The Grapeskin Fest returns on 26 November, and 17 December, from 4pm to 10pm

There’s also a curated vine list, so depending on your mood, if you’re feeling “gorgeous”, “ready to party”, “stressed” and even “sad”… Did you know there’s a vino to suit your mood?!

The Grapeskin Fest takes place at the fabulous Grapeskin courtyard and terrace La Ville Hotel & Suites CITY WALK, its equal parts glam and chic, while maintaining a laid-back vibe. So, if an evening sipping vino is your style, then come one, come all, and join the knowledgeable team who are ready to take you on a journey through international vineyards without ever having to leave Dubai.

The important bits:

When? November 26 and December 17 from 4 pm to 10pm

How much? From AED40 per glass. AED40 to participate in “Blind Tasting”.

Entry is free (no minimum spend)

Alcohol is served at this event