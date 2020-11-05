Portugal's Famous Bairro Alto Has Landed In Dubai In The Form Of A New Al Wasl Restaurant

Dubai, make room for Lana Lusa, a gorgeous little neighbourhood restaurant that’s just opened up in Al Wasl. This restaurant looks like it was ripped straight from the pages of an interiors magazine; it’s stylish, but incredibly laid back, the type of place you could happily sit for hours and feel like you’ve escaped the city and landed for a day in Southern Europe – it’s THAT pretty! It’s a Pastelaria, (pastry shop) meets café, meets restaurant located in up-and-coming foodie hub Al Wasl, and this newly-opened slice of authentic Portugal promises to be an irresistible spot that you’ll just keep coming back to. You’ll visit for a taste of homemade Portuguese favourites, but you’ll keep coming back for the incredible dining experience

Portugal’s famous Bairro Alto has landed in Dubai in the form of a new neighbourhood restaurant It’s incredible to see new restaurants joining Dubai’s dining scene at a difficult time, and this is one we have high hopes for. A passion project through and through, the recipes come from founder Jessica Viveiro’s grandmother’s own journals, and you’ll see tributes to these pages and family photos littered throughout the chic cafe. Every inch of the indoor dining and alfresco seating has been thoughtfully curated and Portuguese artists are to thank for the interiors that are totally unique to Lana Lusa. Think; colourful ceramic plates from potters which are famously Portuguese, burnished copper fixtures and cork-moulded menus, combined with a soulful soundtrack gives you incredibly homey vibes. *Brb, takes a day off work to spend chilling here

The food, you’ll dream of this food! A visit to Lana Lusa takes you on a personal journey through Portugal, and the icing on the cake is an incredible menu of traditional favourites. Come any time of day. The doors are open and the menu is waiting with a focus on favourites from the sea like Pateis de Bacalhau (salted codfish croquettes), Bacalhau com Natas (oven-baked cod gratin), Arroz de Tamboril (a fish-based rice stew) and Cataplana de Peixe (Algarve fish stew cooked in a special copper pot). No visit to Portugal is complete without trying the famous Pasteis de Nata (custard tarts) so if you’re a fan of pastries, do stock up and treat your friends to these little bites of heaven!