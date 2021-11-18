The Extravagant Launch Event Of XV x Balmain Shook Up Dubai's Party Scene Like None Other!

If there was an event that got Dubai talking last week it most certainly had to be the Balmain x Chivas XV soirée that took place at the SLS hotel in Dubai last Wednesday, November 10.

From the attendees and entertainment to the free-flowing bevvies and venue, the big reveal of the ICONIC collab between the two legendary houses was one for the books. Plenty of photo ops throughout the event made it a picturesque affair, with influencers lining up to get paparazzi-style pics by the gold immersed press wall.

Bringing a Parisian savoir-faire to Chivas’ 15-year-old blended Scotch, the collab dropped the a limited-edition bottle design, developed by the Heritage drinks brand in partnership with Balmain Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing

Olivier Rousteing blended Balmain’s Parisian couture with Chivas’ opulent aesthetic for a modern reimagining of Scotch.

A partnership built on the authentic fusion of heritage, boldness and innovation, the Balmain x Chivas XV collection embraced the shared vision of two pioneering houses – Balmain’s daring outlook on fashion alongside Chivas’ disruptive approach to the drink. Just as Chivas XV brought a contemporary twist, the Balmain x Chivas XV collab brought a modern twist to Scotch by blending the spirit of luxury French fashion with an icon of luxury sips.

See the limited edition bottle right here!

If ‘high standards’ was a drink it would be none other than this Heritage drinks brand

Wednesday night, the SLS Dubai hotel was bustling with the city’s crème de la crème as DJ Danny Neville and Sonya spun LIFE onto the dancefloor and got attendees in the right kinda spirit.

A bold and fashion-forward crowd was a VISION. The OTT regalia, the icy bling, slick hairdos and on-fleek glam was just part of the equation that had the launch party go from 0-100 REAL quick.

The charming affair between the Balmain and Chivas broke all outdated conventions! They were LOUD and PROUD

The invite-only launch event saw the likes of fans, influencers, celebrities, performers and entertainers blowing up the scene to deem it the PARTY. OF. THE. YEAR.

The Chivas XV x Balmain bottle is an extremely limited and individually numbered gold bottle, which is adorned with metallic armour and chains in a nod to Balmain’s signature runway pieces. It is currently available online on Legal Home Delivery.

