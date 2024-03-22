This Hotspot’s All-You-Can-Eat Iftar Offer Is Irresistible!

Ramadan is filled with the joy of togetherness, acts of kindness, and gatherings with loved ones. So, when LDC Kitchen and Coffee revealed their all-you-can-eat Iftar offer, we just had to share the news!

You read that right, LDC Kitchen and Coffee is bringing you an all-you-can-eat experience this Ramadan

During Ramadan, LDC Kitchen and Coffee presents a celebration like no other with this offer. They’re offering a variety of the cafe’s beloved signature dishes alongside delicious new additions. Additionally, this Iftar offer promises a feast for everyone to enjoy. Break your fast with traditional dates, setting the tone for a journey that spans from starters to mains and ends with a sweet scoop of premium London Dairy ice cream.

Tuck into a fabulous Iftar spread with your nearest and dearest

The important details:

This cafe is a local hot spot famous for its commitment to quality! Every dish at LDC is created in-house, to ensure a dining experience that delights the senses. So, grab your loved ones and enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience this Holy month!

Where? Any of the LDC Kitchen and Coffee branches

When?

Sunday – Thursday, sunset to 10pm

Friday – Sunday, sunset to 12am

Price? AED 89 per person

For more information, call +971 50 199 4759