sponsored

This Hotspot’s All-You-Can-Eat Iftar Offer Is Irresistible!

Mayar Ibrahim
By
LDC Kitchen and Coffee Article

Ramadan is filled with the joy of togetherness, acts of kindness, and gatherings with loved ones. So, when LDC Kitchen and Coffee revealed their all-you-can-eat Iftar offer, we just had to share the news!

You read that right, LDC Kitchen and Coffee is bringing you an all-you-can-eat experience this Ramadan

During Ramadan, LDC Kitchen and Coffee presents a celebration like no other with this offer. They’re offering a variety of the cafe’s beloved signature dishes alongside delicious new additions. Additionally, this Iftar offer promises a feast for everyone to enjoy. Break your fast with traditional dates, setting the tone for a journey that spans from starters to mains and ends with a sweet scoop of premium London Dairy ice cream.

Tuck into a fabulous Iftar spread with your nearest and dearest

LDC Kitchen and Coffee Food

The important details:

This cafe is a local hot spot famous for its commitment to quality! Every dish at LDC is created in-house, to ensure a dining experience that delights the senses. So, grab your loved ones and enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience this Holy month!

Where? Any of the LDC Kitchen and Coffee branches

When?

  • Sunday – Thursday, sunset to 10pm
  • Friday – Sunday, sunset to 12am

Price? AED 89 per person

For more information, call +971 50 199 4759

Sponsored Logo

LDC Kitchen + Coffee (LDC) is Dubai’s beloved homegrown neighbourhood café, a culinary hotspot where everything is prepared in-house. LDC offers an upscale menu that caters to every palate. From sumptuous breakfast options to delectable mains and desserts, the craft casual venue offers an inclusive, inviting space.

Visit LDC Kitchen and Coffee's Official Website

Shopping

See more

More like this