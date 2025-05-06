Lil Baby’s About To Drip Too Hard For His Dubai Concert This October

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
One of hip-hop’s heaviest hitters, the man who released Drip Too Hard, The Bigger Picture, and WHAM, is stepping into Dubai to shut it all the way down.
The Atlanta-born icon and Grammy winner, known for lighting up the Billboard charts, is bringing his signature flow, electric stage energy, and a setlist packed with certified hits (over 90 of them, to be exact).
You bring the energy, Lil Baby’s bringing the heat.
View this post on Instagram
When? Coca-Cola Arena
Where? 18 October
Tickets just went on sale on LiveNation.me and Coca-Cola-Arena.com
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service