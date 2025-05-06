Lil Baby’s About To Drip Too Hard For His Dubai Concert This October

Hold on to your icy chains and fire up the group chat because Lil Baby is pulling up to Coca-Cola Arena 18 October 2025, and it’s time to start planning!

One of hip-hop’s heaviest hitters, the man who released Drip Too Hard, The Bigger Picture, and WHAM, is stepping into Dubai to shut it all the way down.

The Atlanta-born icon and Grammy winner, known for lighting up the Billboard charts, is bringing his signature flow, electric stage energy, and a setlist packed with certified hits (over 90 of them, to be exact).

Tickets just dropped this weekend but don’t wait! This show’s gonna sell out quicker than you can say “My Turn.”

You bring the energy, Lil Baby’s bringing the heat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

The main deets

When? Coca-Cola Arena

Where? 18 October

Tickets just went on sale on LiveNation.me and Coca-Cola-Arena.com