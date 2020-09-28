This Cupcake Brand Is Doing The Sweetest Thing For Pinktober And You NEEEEED To Get Involved!

Khalas it’s decided; me, you, us, we’re all going to collectively do all it takes to raise awareness for Pinktober October AKA Breast Cancer Awareness Month this year!!

And lucky for us, LilleBite has made raising awareness for this significant cause a sweet and simple affair with their new collab alongside Al Jalila Foundation for Pinktober.

Order from LilleBite’s Pinktober box, sit back and indulge in their sweet, reduced sugar and freshly made mini cuppies, all while supporting the cause

Because 100% of the proceedings from the Pinktober box will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation for the support of breast cancer groups and breast cancer research.