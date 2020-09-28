Announcements
This Cupcake Brand Is Doing The Sweetest Thing For Pinktober And You NEEEEED To Get Involved!
Khalas it’s decided; me, you, us, we’re all going to collectively do all it takes to raise awareness for Pinktober October AKA Breast Cancer Awareness Month this year!!
And lucky for us, LilleBite has made raising awareness for this significant cause a sweet and simple affair with their new collab alongside Al Jalila Foundation for Pinktober.
Order from LilleBite’s Pinktober box, sit back and indulge in their sweet, reduced sugar and freshly made mini cuppies, all while supporting the cause
Because 100% of the proceedings from the Pinktober box will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation for the support of breast cancer groups and breast cancer research.
Oh, and honey don’t even stressss on the calories! Because their mini cuppies that are bursting with flavour are only 50 cals per bite! So cheat day or not, these moist delights will do you no wrong
Take notes: The Pinktober box is available at 9pc and 25 pc boxes!
Yuuumziessssss!!!
To place your order, click here.
FYI the Pinktober box will be available from October 1 –October 31 ONLY! So jump on the bandwagon this year and contribute in the sweetest way possible!
To order your Pinktober box from LilleBite, WhatsApp +971523575948, or order it directly from their site by clicking here. You can also order on chatfood and Deliveroo!