Dubai Has A New Saturday Brunch At Matagi And It's On A Whole Other Level Of Luxury

Saturday brunch lovers, step right up!

A fabulous brunch has launched, and if you’re a fan of contemporary Japanese cuisine with an Italian touch and exquisite settings, this will be 100% worth of your time.

Matagi is located at Raffles The Palm Dubai where the ‘wow’ factor kicks in from the moment you walk through the gold-gilded doors, passing through one of Dubai’s most Instagrammable hotels (this hotel is UNREAL), and take a seat for an afternoon of brunch delights.

The new Saturday brunch at Matagi is one for your Dubai brunch bucket list

The menu is a fusion of contemporary Japanese cuisine with an Italian flair, called Itameshi

And guests can look forward to dishes including the Hamachi Crudo with Bottarga, Freeze dry raspberry, Mango Sorbet, and “Balfego” Tuna tartar Cone, Strawberry and Caviar. Fabulous!

It’s a fine-dining experience from start to finish, with live entertainment by Raffles’ Music Curator, Timo Higgs taking this to a whole other level. This is made for guests who looking for an unforgettable Saturday afternoon brunch experience.

Dress code? Glamorous! Find Matagi at Raffles The Palm Dubai

The important bits

Where? Matagi at Raffles The Palm Dubai

When? Every Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm

Prices:

Soft package: AED 550 with soft drinks and fresh juices

Alcoholic package: AED 650 with sommelier’s selection of beverages

Enhance package: AED 795 with sommelier’s selections of beverages and bubbly

Children’s package (aged between 6 to 11): AED 300

Take note: Kids below 6 are not allowed

For bookings and reservations, please call 04 248 8888 or visit rafflesthepalmdubai.com