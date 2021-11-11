Cut The Waiting Time And Order Ahead On The McDonald's UAE App

McDonald’s are experts at providing amazing meals and serving them to your table or car at the fastest time possible. But they’ve just upped their game even more! McDonald’s UAE has just launched an Order Ahead service so that the food is prepared before you pick it up from the front counter, at the Drive-Thru, or set on your tables at the restaurant.

Now that’s CONVENIENCE.COM!

Order your meals ahead of time and have them ready for you so you don’t have to wait any longer

via GIPHY

Order through the McDonald’s App, pay in advance and have your meals ready before you even get there

Order your meals using the McDonald’s app, pay in advance and just pick it up using any of the 3 methods available. Whether you want it served to you at your table in a jiffy at the restaurant, at the drive-thru window, or you’ll pick it up from the front counter, the Order Ahead service will make the whole process easier!

Dine-in: Wanna relax? Take a seat when they bring your order directly to you, the Order Ahead solution will drop your waiting period!

Pick-up: Skip the queues and have your meal ready to go at the front counter.

Drive-Thru: If you know you’ll be passing by the Drive-Thru, simply place your order, pay online, and just collect your meals from your car. Easy-peasy!

OHHHH and this process is also integrated into their Rewards Program, so you could earn and redeem reward points when you Order Ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald’s UAE (@mcdonaldsuae)

The Order Ahead Service is now LIVE and available on the McDonald’s App!

The Order Ahead service is available at any UAE McDonald’s restaurant, including Drive-Thru.

Don’t forget to use your reward points when you Order Ahead!