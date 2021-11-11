د . إAEDSRر . س

Cut The Waiting Time And Order Ahead On The McDonald's UAE App

McDonald’s are experts at providing amazing meals and serving them to your table or car at the fastest time possible. But they’ve just upped their game even more! McDonald’s UAE has just launched an Order Ahead service so that the food is prepared before you pick it up from the front counter, at the Drive-Thru, or set on your tables at the restaurant.

Order your meals ahead of time and have them ready for you so you don’t have to wait any longer

Order through the McDonald’s App, pay in advance and have your meals ready before you even get there

Order your meals using the McDonald’s app, pay in advance and just pick it up using any of the 3 methods available. Whether you want it served to you at your table in a jiffy at the restaurant, at the drive-thru window, or you’ll pick it up from the front counter, the Order Ahead service will make the whole process easier!

Dine-in: Wanna relax? Take a seat when they bring your order directly to you, the Order Ahead solution will drop your waiting period!

Pick-up: Skip the queues and have your meal ready to go at the front counter.

Drive-Thru: If you know you’ll be passing by the Drive-Thru, simply place your order, pay online, and just collect your meals from your car. Easy-peasy!

OHHHH and this process is also integrated into their Rewards Program, so you could earn and redeem reward points when you Order Ahead.

The Order Ahead Service is now LIVE and available on the McDonald’s App!

The Order Ahead service is available at any UAE McDonald’s restaurant, including Drive-Thru.

Don’t forget to use your reward points when you Order Ahead!

McDonald's UAE

Operating since 1994, McDonald’s UAE today has more than 180 restaurants across the country. We are committed to the quality of the products we serve to our customers and maintain an active social responsibility agenda.

While delivering a top notch experience remains a key priority for McDonald’s UAE, we are forever committed to delivering the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness for both our employees and customers across every aspect of our business.

During this unprecedented time characterized by the outbreak of COVID-19, we have ramped up all necessary measures and are working closely with the UAE authorities to ensure we are doing everything in our power to navigate this together.

McDonald's UAE on Instagram

