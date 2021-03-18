د . إAEDSRر . س

McDonald's UAE Have Remastered Their Classic Burgers: This Is My Review

McDonald’s UAE have remastered their classics and this, friends, is seriously worthy of attention.

I’m a McDonald’s gal, the only hardship I have when I visit is deciding whether to order a Big Mac or a McChicken and my belly is rumbling just thinking about dipping fries into a McFlurry. (Fries and McFlurries, best food combo… AMIRITE?!) So when I hear about any McDonald’s updates, my ears prick!

What do we know so far?

McDonald’s UAE announced the classic burgers have been remastered. So the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Double Cheeseburger, Cheeseburger and Beefburger have been taken to the next level, to make ’em hotter, juicier and tastier and if you’re NOT craving McDonald’s already… We can’t be friends.

The claim:

They’re promising the Classics, in a new way. With key additions, new soft, freshly toasted golden brown buns, caramelized onions added on the 100% pure Halal beef patty at the grill, and finally ‘meltier’ (YES, they used the word MELTIER and I 100% support it) cheese ‘caressed’ by heat from the toasted bun and juicy patty, (anyone else feeling this description?!), to make it Hotter. Juicier. Tastier. Phew!

It looks like they went right back to the drawing board and have made ‘small changes for big differences’.

Small changes for a big difference… We HAD to visit McDonald’s to try the new additions first hand

In the public interest, obvs!

What did we learn? I can humbly admit that change is definitely good when it comes in the form of a burger that’s on a whole other level! Watch the full review here, and make sure to download the McDonald’s app to order ALLLL the delish remastered Classics!

Here’s our McDonald’s UAE Classic Burgers Review

 

McDonald’s UAE

Operating since 1994, McDonald’s UAE today has more than 180 restaurants across the country. We are committed to the quality of the products we serve to our customers and maintain an active social responsibility agenda.

While delivering a top notch experience remains a key priority for McDonald’s UAE, we are forever committed to delivering the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness for both our employees and customers across every aspect of our business.

During this unprecedented time characterized by the outbreak of COVID-19, we have ramped up all necessary measures and are working closely with the UAE authorities to ensure we are doing everything in our power to navigate this together.

