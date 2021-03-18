McDonald's UAE Have Remastered Their Classic Burgers: This Is My Review

McDonald’s UAE have remastered their classics and this, friends, is seriously worthy of attention.

I’m a McDonald’s gal, the only hardship I have when I visit is deciding whether to order a Big Mac or a McChicken and my belly is rumbling just thinking about dipping fries into a McFlurry. (Fries and McFlurries, best food combo… AMIRITE?!) So when I hear about any McDonald’s updates, my ears prick!

What do we know so far?

McDonald’s UAE announced the classic burgers have been remastered. So the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Double Cheeseburger, Cheeseburger and Beefburger have been taken to the next level, to make ’em hotter, juicier and tastier and if you’re NOT craving McDonald’s already… We can’t be friends.