Latest
McDonald's UAE Have Remastered Their Classic Burgers: This Is My Review
McDonald’s UAE have remastered their classics and this, friends, is seriously worthy of attention.
I’m a McDonald’s gal, the only hardship I have when I visit is deciding whether to order a Big Mac or a McChicken and my belly is rumbling just thinking about dipping fries into a McFlurry. (Fries and McFlurries, best food combo… AMIRITE?!) So when I hear about any McDonald’s updates, my ears prick!
What do we know so far?
McDonald’s UAE announced the classic burgers have been remastered. So the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Double Cheeseburger, Cheeseburger and Beefburger have been taken to the next level, to make ’em hotter, juicier and tastier and if you’re NOT craving McDonald’s already… We can’t be friends.
The claim:
They’re promising the Classics, in a new way. With key additions, new soft, freshly toasted golden brown buns, caramelized onions added on the 100% pure Halal beef patty at the grill, and finally ‘meltier’ (YES, they used the word MELTIER and I 100% support it) cheese ‘caressed’ by heat from the toasted bun and juicy patty, (anyone else feeling this description?!), to make it Hotter. Juicier. Tastier. Phew!
It looks like they went right back to the drawing board and have made ‘small changes for big differences’.
Small changes for a big difference… We HAD to visit McDonald’s to try the new additions first hand
In the public interest, obvs!
What did we learn? I can humbly admit that change is definitely good when it comes in the form of a burger that’s on a whole other level! Watch the full review here, and make sure to download the McDonald’s app to order ALLLL the delish remastered Classics!
Here’s our McDonald’s UAE Classic Burgers Review