The World Cup End Draws Near And 2 Budget-Friendly Spots Are Pulling Out All The Spots

We’re down to the final 16 and World Cup energy in Dubai is lit! Venues and sports bars are pulling out all the stops to ensure fans have the best time and if you still haven’t booked a table for the remaining matches… What are you waiting for?!

Save yourself some dirhams and have yourself a good time with these 2 options…

2 resto/bars at Millennium Place Mirdif announced budget-friendly World Cup action & here’s what you need to know…

It’s a minimum AED 99 spend in The Urban Bar which is fully redeemable on food and bevvies

Expect live entertainment all the way at The Urban Bar, a lively social pub in Mirdif that’s got heaps of space, big screens, and al fresco options. Tuck into amazing food, sharing platters and shisha, and catch the remaining matches of the World Cup without breaking the bank. IDEAL.

Come one, come all, there’s ZERO minimum spend at Batchig

The Armenian-Lebanese Restaurant serves up GREAT food, live entertainment, and every match of the World Cup… What more do you need?!

While most spots have a minimum spend, Batchig is a culinary concept with a budget-friendly option. Tuck into delightful mezze, succulent grills, and famed Armenian dishes like ‘Mante’ and ‘Fattet Karaz’. Soak it up with traditional Lebanese bevvies and enjoy the action on an incredible shisha terrace complete with fab views of Mushrif Park.

Learn more about the Millennium Place Mirdif here

For booking & reservations, please WhatsApp 054 586 7021