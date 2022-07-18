The City’s Top Creators Came Together To Snap The Best Of The City

Dubai is a city made for content creators, and two recent social competitions proved just that.

With architecture, ‘grammable cafes, and slick city districts, the Novotel and ibis World Trade Centre & ibis One Central wanted to highlight how it has got some of the best views in town, and it’s located bang in the centre of some of the city’s tops spots from the 3 hotels of Dubai World Trade Centre.

Coinciding with International Camera Day (June 29) and World Social Media Day (June 30), some of the city’s top content creators came together at the 3 hotels for these events, and the content results are truly epic!

It was a Reel-y great day for content creators

The Story Reel creation workshop was led by experts and influencers Mico Banua and Jhon Ruzz Merca and attended by influencers.

Guests were challenged to create a “story reel,” a fun way of showing what they learned from the workshop.

WINNER! The top prize for the Best Reel Story Creation won a night’s stay for 2 at Novotel World Trade Centre

Check the entries at @Novotel_World_Trade_Centre and @ibisonecentral

Ever wondered how photographers create such epic content?

In celebration of National Camera Day on June 29, Novotel & ibis World Trade Centre and ibis One Central hosted a special master class with a group of photographers in partnership with Nikon Middle East and Africa.

A photography workshop was led by the international photographer Zohaib Iqbal (@vertigodubai) with Nikon MEA School.

Zohaib Iqbal shared his tips and tricks to create epic skyline shots in a 2-day session featuring the famous Dubai City Skyline and Landmarks which are seen at Novotel World Trade Centre Hotel or ibis World Trade Centre. Finally, creators were given the challenge to take a skyline pic from any of the hotels.

WINNER! The top prize for the photography competition won a night’s stay for 2 at Novotel World Trade Centre

Our cluster hotel properties has been an avid supporter of the Photography Community in Dubai. We have hosted several photo sessions in the past and it is a great privilege for us to be hosting this activity to celebrate the National Day of Photography.

Ferry Trinidad, Cluster Digital Marketing Manager

Content creators looking for an invite to the next one!

