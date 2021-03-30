A New Fast Food Resto Will Be Stealing The Show In Dubai & Here's All You Need To Know

Fast food joints, listen up! There’s a new kid on the block and this one will be shaking up the scene. Oporto, famous for their Bondi Burger®, Flame Grilled Chicken & Legendary Original Chilli sauce are looking to tempt Dubaians by providing flavoursome food and a sweet FREE Bondi Burger®* offer to celebrate their landing in the Middle East. Now open at Dubai Festival City Mall, Oporto has made its way from the sunny shores of Sydney’s Bondi Beach to the glam desert metropolis, and the resto is welcoming families & foodies alike to come check out what all the fuss is about. It already has Aussie expats overflowing with anticipation over its GRAND launch on April 1!

With competitive pricing, Oporto has raised the bar when it comes to quality, pricing and originality! Burgers start at AED22, Chicken from AED22, bowls and salads from AED23 and desserts from AED15.

Come try the famous Bondi Burger® for FREE* To celebrate Oporto’s arrival, they are giving away FREE Single Bondi Burgers® just for joining their Oporto Flame Rewards app. All you need to do is: Download the app. Head over to their store & make a purchase over 20AED. Redeem your FREE Single Bondi Burger® at the counter via the app. Eat, enjoy & repeat. That simple! The notorious Bondi Burger® (so famous it has its own®) was invented back in 1986 by Oporto’s founder and Portuguese immigrant, Antonio Cerqueira. Oozing with a secret family recipe chilli sauce and packed with their marinated grilled chicken fillets, the Bondi Burger® is a classic done well. This burger is all set to become a popular pick in the Middle East, as it has worldwide and this is no overhype! Download the app now: Apple fan boys/girls

Android – Google Play To check out their full menu, click here!

FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN & ORIGINAL CHILLI SAUCE… in all caps cuz our emotions are all over the place! Oporto’s secret you ask? They grill, never fry. Their Original Chilli sauce uses only the freshest ingredients and this secret sauce is imported directly from Australia. Be it burgers, platters, anything really, this resto is known for its A-class flavour. Leave feeling satisfied with a lingering kick of spices from the chicken’s assortment of succulent bastings and sauces.

The Oporto Flavour Trip – SYD TO DXB If you can’t already tell, Oporto is home to a variety of flavoursome menu options, including the famed Bondi Burger®, Original Chilli Sauce & Flame Grilled Chicken. But they’re not a one-trick pony. They have other varieties of burgers, wraps (or Rappas as they call them in Oz), healthy salads & bowls, family & combo meals, tasty snacks and much more! The best part? Being an Aussie/Portuguese brand, they know a little something about tasty yet healthy eating, so their food leaves you pleased and satisfied without the guilt.