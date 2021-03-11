Latest
7 Reasons This ICONIC DIFC Wings Resto Needs To Become Your Regular Chill Spot
Calling all the lads and lassies in town, round up the gang and get yourself down to the Orginal Wings & Rings at DIFC! STAT.
The popular chill spot just got a whole lot more happenin’ with their line-up of deals. Needing no introduction whatsoever, the family-friendly sports bar at DIFC is hosting everything from ladies night to Buffalo Mondays and here’s all you need to know!
Pro tip: Bookmark this page because this will become your OWR guide for days!
Without further ado, here are 7 reasons why Orginal Wings & Rings should become your #1 chill spot all day, erraday!
7. Family Saturdays: Where kids eat for FREEEEEEEE
From noon till 8pm, kids under 12 years of age can enjoy a complimentary kids meal every Saturday!
6. Game Time Sundays
Sundays you kick back your shoes, head on down with the possie and enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 on hop of the day from 12pm till 1am!
Sip and cheer on your FAVE team from their 4 huge screens and multiple TVs.
5. Buffalo Mondays means the LONGEST Happy Hours in town!!!
From 12pm until 1am. Every Monday. The LONGEST happy hours in town. Need you more reasons to be down at OWR?!
4. Break your fast at OWR on Tuesdays because it’s TUESDAY WINGS FRENZY!
Chomp down on boneless WINGS for only AED 3.00 per piece with 12 homemade sauces, ALL. DAY. LONG.
3. Ladies, Wednesdays are for YOU!
Ladies night at OWR means 3 complimentary house beverages every Wednesday from 8-11pm on the dot.
2. Oh um did we mention it’s Happy Hours EVERY DAY from 12pm to 8pm??
YUP! Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 on selected bevvies and a special price on starters, wings & Tacos by piece.
Daily from 12pm to 8pm!
7. Dine and talk business over drinks and bites! Business Lunch meals erra Sunday to Thurs at OWR!
Enjoy a 2 course meal with a drink for AED 49 only.
Sunday – Thursday from 12pm-4pm.
Book it in!
For other info & booking:
Message: 050 686 7122 Call: 04 359 6900
Level C, Liberty House, DIFC
To check out their menu, click here.