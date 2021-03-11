7 Reasons This ICONIC DIFC Wings Resto Needs To Become Your Regular Chill Spot

Calling all the lads and lassies in town, round up the gang and get yourself down to the Orginal Wings & Rings at DIFC! STAT.

The popular chill spot just got a whole lot more happenin’ with their line-up of deals. Needing no introduction whatsoever, the family-friendly sports bar at DIFC is hosting everything from ladies night to Buffalo Mondays and here’s all you need to know!

Pro tip: Bookmark this page because this will become your OWR guide for days!

Without further ado, here are 7 reasons why Orginal Wings & Rings should become your #1 chill spot all day, erraday!