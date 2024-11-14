Over 200 Global Creators United For The First Ever Crypto Content Creator Campus In Dubai

This was a massive success!

Dubai just hosted the first-ever Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC), bringing together over 200 global creators. This game-changing event is all about shaping the future of the creator economy, and let’s just say… the buzz was real!

This event united influencers and creators who have a combined fanbase of over 1 billion

Dubai just wrapped up the first-ever Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) in style at W Palm Dubai. In sync with the city’s vision to boost blockchain innovation and creative economies, this summit TOTALLY reinforced Dubai’s rep as a global hub for tech and creativity.

The event drew in over 200 creators with a mind-blowing collective fan base of over 1 billion views. Talk about star power.

Big names like Randi Zuckerberg, Zach King, and Nick Tran shared insights across 15+ sessions, bringing their A-game to inspire and educate. With vibes this high, it’s safe to say the future of content creation just got a major glow-up right here in Dubai.

