A World Famous Indoor Park Is Opening Its Doors In Mirdif Very Soon!

It’s May but it’s basically summer in Dubai and that means we have to take the party indoors. And if you’re in the mood for something adventurous, fun and exciting then we may have your weekend plans sorted with this one…

Dubbed as the ‘friendliest all-in-one indoor activity park in the world’ it’s brought joy to the people in Finland, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Kuwait, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Australia.

And the thrills of SuperPark are about to descend on the UAE…

Excitement is in the air as the first and largest regional SuperPark branch gets ready to open its doors at City Centre Mirdif

Mark your calendars for Friday, May 24, when this incredible all-in-one indoor activity park will start welcoming visitors of all ages

A wise CEO once said “the venue is an activity wonderland with a record number of activities in one single SuperPark that all meet the high expectations set for us in Dubai,” and with that being said, people are highly anticipating the launch.

It’s got 40 unique activities like trampoline park, ball pit, pedal car track, zip-line, sliding mountain and heaps more. And all this fun is on a 41,000sqf air-conditioned, indoor plot (which is massive if you can imagine the dimensions!)

SuperPark Dubai is set to impress with 3 purpose-built themed areas, each designed to keep guests up on their feet for hours of thrills:

Adventure Area: This is where kids can explore and adults can join in the fun. The award-winning multi-story playground features obstacles, a sliding mountain, climbing structures, a pedal car track, a zipline, a kids’ ball game, and a digital wall, just to name a few. Game Arena: Perfect for kids, families, and groups, this area offers sports-themed activities enhanced by digital and technology elements. Enjoy basketball, football, cycling, running, dodgeball, a digital parkour experience, and a unique freeform mixed-reality game. These activities are designed to develop motor skills, improve balance and agility, and boost stamina. Freestyle Hall: Ideal for free-spirited kids, teenagers, and young adults, this area boasts trampolines with mixed-reality games, an airbag, freedrop, tube drop, bounce track, skate and scoot world, a gymnastic area, and climbing walls.

The important bits

Opening date: Friday, May 24 at 4:30pm

Where? Level 1, South Entrance, Opposite Magic Planet, City Centre Mirdif

