Protect Your Kids During Back-To-School (Flu!) Season With This Superb Health Package

Few things are more nerve-wracking than when your kids get sick at school, even if it’s just a minor cold. The phrase “Sekfit Hawa,” which translates to “The wind has hit you,” is something you’ll hear in every Arab household at this time of year, and to make sure your kids are well protected (and don’t get “hit by the wind”!), check out Mediclinic Middle East all-new paediatric health package, designed to provide thorough health assessments for your little ones, ensuring they start the school year feeling their best. Introducing… Mediclinic Little Champions!

The Mediclinic Little Champion’s Health Package covers a comprehensive range of examinations

Mediclinic Middle East’s health package covers a comprehensive range of services tailored to keep your child’s health in check. From detailed physical examinations to specialised screenings, the package ensures that no aspect of your child’s health is overlooked. This thorough assessment includes a physical examination, dental screening, hearing screening, a vision test, and a full blood count. All the things you need to have a detailed check-up to assess your child’s overall health.

This is essential for Back-to-School season!

Exclusive Offer: Get a 30% discount on additional tests

Starting the school year in good health can make all the difference – everyone who has had the flu during an exam can tell you how bad it is. So for the sake of your child’s academic and social success, a thorough health check-up can identify any underlying issues that might affect their performance or comfort in school.

To make this back-to-school season even better, Mediclinic Middle East is offering a special 30% discount on any additional tests that might be recommended during your child’s assessment. This is a fantastic opportunity to get any extra screenings at a reduced cost, giving you peace of mind about your child’s health without breaking the bank.

Booking your child’s paediatric health package is easy.

Book your kid’s appointment today! Call 800 2033 or register online