QD's Has Built A Huge Football Fan Tent Just In Time For The EUROS

B.U.Z.Z.I.N.GGGGG for the EUROS!

UEFA EURO 2020 will finally kick off on June 11 and the hype is real.

EUROS 2020 was postponed due to COVID but we are BACK and this year, you can watch it with your nearest and dearest on a big screen in Dubai. There’s NOTHING like watching your home country play on the big screen surrounded by your countrymen, so gather your mates and mark QD’s down as your go-to venue.

The firm favourite at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club has built a huge football tent where you can catch all the live action on TWO big screens.

QD’s is your fan base for the next month of football!