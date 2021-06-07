Latest
QD's Has Built A Huge Football Fan Tent Just In Time For The EUROS
B.U.Z.Z.I.N.GGGGG for the EUROS!
UEFA EURO 2020 will finally kick off on June 11 and the hype is real.
EUROS 2020 was postponed due to COVID but we are BACK and this year, you can watch it with your nearest and dearest on a big screen in Dubai. There’s NOTHING like watching your home country play on the big screen surrounded by your countrymen, so gather your mates and mark QD’s down as your go-to venue.
The firm favourite at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club has built a huge football tent where you can catch all the live action on TWO big screens.
QD’s is your fan base for the next month of football!
The dedicated air-conditioned football tent will play every match live
Every match will be streamed live and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to be a return customer ‘cus the venue has food and beverage packages available for tables of 4 – BOOM!
One of the BEST spots for sundowners in Dubai, you can enjoy shisha, drinks, views for days, and an amazing atmosphere throughout the whole tournament. Take notes! Food and bevvies packages from AED650 for a table of four.
Tables for this will fly – get your bookings in fast.
The first leg of the group stages
The important bits:
Where? QD’s, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club