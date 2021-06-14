Brunch And Live Music At This ICONIC Dubai Spot For Just AED199

Brunch season is well and truly back and while the weather heats up, we can think of NOTHING better than cheap and cheerful brunches to keep us entertained, all summer long.

Enter: Dirty Fridays in ICON Bar.

Promising you a sticky mess of delicious munch including sticky ribs, chili mussels, dirty fries, boozy shakes and giant desserts (yum!), guests get bibs and hand wipes, so you can get stuck right in while the live music guarantees you a good time!

And it doesn’t cost a fortune! The usual brunch price is AED399 but right now they have a BOGO deal, meaning you can brunch with your besties for just AED199!

Pay AED199 to get down at Dirty Fridays this weekend