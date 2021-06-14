Latest
Brunch And Live Music At This ICONIC Dubai Spot For Just AED199
Brunch season is well and truly back and while the weather heats up, we can think of NOTHING better than cheap and cheerful brunches to keep us entertained, all summer long.
Enter: Dirty Fridays in ICON Bar.
Promising you a sticky mess of delicious munch including sticky ribs, chili mussels, dirty fries, boozy shakes and giant desserts (yum!), guests get bibs and hand wipes, so you can get stuck right in while the live music guarantees you a good time!
And it doesn’t cost a fortune! The usual brunch price is AED399 but right now they have a BOGO deal, meaning you can brunch with your besties for just AED199!
Pay AED199 to get down at Dirty Fridays this weekend
Brunch is back and the Euros have kicked off this summer is already looking up!
In case you’ve been living under a rock, the UEFA Euros 2020 was cancelled due to COVID, so to say football fans are buzzing for the EUROs would be the understatement of the pandemic.
Finally, we can go out, have fun with our besties, and catch all the action live under one roof and one Dubai Media City local is bringing you deals every day of the week.
Fans, take notes!
- AED29 for house drinks all day, every day
- AED129 for a bucket of hops
- AED80 for a burger and a house drink
- AED75 Fried chicken wings and house drinks
And 3 more reasons ICON Bar should always be on your radar
- Every hour is happy hour, it’s AED29 for drinks all day, ‘erry day!
- AED99 for Wings Wednesday! UNLIMITED chicken wings with 3 hops for just AED99 – steal!
- A delishii British roast for AED95 is the best way to end the weekend
The important bits
Dirty Friday’s in ICON Bar
When? Every Friday, 1pm – 4pm
Email: restaurants.mediacity.dubai@radissonblu.com
Call to book! 043669111
Check Insta for more deets