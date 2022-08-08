Latest
The 5 Big Raffles Worth Entering In Dubai This Summer
Raffles, raffles, raffles as far as the eye can see, and the best bit? There are SO many winners!
Cash, interiors, CARS… Dubai Summer Surprises brings you deals, it brings you foodie galore, but residents who’ve been loving DSS for 25 years will all tell you one thing: DSS is REALLY about the raffles – ‘cus you can win BIG!
Here are the big raffles on our radar this season of Dubai Summer Surprises
5. 17 Winners in the Back to School raffle!
Simply shop at any participating mall (scroll for locations!) for the chance to win up to AED 100,000.
There are THREE prize categories, depending on your spend. Keep an eye out for these colours!
BLUE: Shop AED 100 and win up to AED 50,000 – 10 winners
RED: Shop AED 250, and win up to AED 30,000 – 5 winners
YELLOW: Shop AED 350 and win up to AED 20,000 – 2 winners
When? 8 Aug – 4 Sep 2022
Where to spend? Al Bustan, Al Ghurair Centre, Arabian Center, Al Barsha, Al Quoz Mall, Al Warqa, Bay Avenue Mall, Barsha South, Central Mall, Crown Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Etihad Mall, Jebal Ali Mall, Marhaba Mall, Reef Mall, Serena Marketplace, Times Square Centre, Town Mall, City Centre Shindagha(TBC), City Centre Me’aisem (TB
4. The big Dubai Summer Surprises Raffle Campaign 2022!
Shop at any of the participating mall for the chance to WIN a CAR! The buy-in? AED100 to take part. Once you shop, you’ll get a digital raffle coupon through Email and SMS text. The customer is entitled to enter one raffle promotion based on eligibility.
*Each Raffle winner will be eligible to win a Nissan X-TERRA SE 2WB – 6 winners total!
When? July 1 – September 4
Where? Times Square Centre– 17th July, Al Bustan Centre – 24th July, Arabian Centre– 31st July, Al Quoz/ Crown Mall (TBC) – 7th August, Dubai Outlet Mall– 21st August, Al Ghurair Centre- 4th September
3. Needing no introduction – The Mercedez Mega Raffle has begun
Win a 2022 Mercedes-Benz A 200 and AED25,000 CASH all summer long with DSS!
How to play? Visit www.idealz.com and purchase an Idealz Tee II for AED150, that purchase gets you a free raffle ticket.
You can also enter the Raffle by buying a coupon at ENOC/EPPCO petrol stations and select ZOOM outlets and shopping malls throughout Dubai for AED150.
When? Until September 25
2. The Glittering City of Golf Jewellery Deals guarantees 20 winners
All that glitters in the city of gold! A Dubai Jewellery Group has city wide jewellery deals and prizes. Wanna win? Shop at participating outlets (for AED 500 or more!) and stand a chance to win AED 100,000 worth of gold vouchers on raffles.
20 winners X AED 5,000 worth of jewellery vouchers – RUN!
The deals includes:
- Buy One get one Free on Diamond Jewellery
- ZERO Making Charge/up to 75% discount on Gold Jewellery
- Free Gift on purchase
- Discount on Diamond and Pearl Jewellery
1. OMG! Win an AED50,000 makeover with Crate & Barrel
This is the DREAM prize for interior-loving parents!
What’s the prize? AED30,000 worth of furniture and AED20,000 in Designer Services from The Design Desk at Crate and Barrel.
How do you enter? Spend at the store, fill in your details and you’ll be entered into an online raffle. That’s it!
When? From August 15 until September 18
*T&C’s apply