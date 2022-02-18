This Resort At The Marjan Island In RAK Is The ULTIMATE Getaway For Dubai Residents

When Glass Animals said, “Sometimes, all I think about is you… Late nights in the middle of June” they were most likely singing in memory of this INCREDIBLE getaway at the Marjan Island (a group of 4 man-made coral-shaped islands in Ras Al Khaimah spanning 4.5km into the sea) at RAK.

This is your sign to save some $$$ and plan a staycay without all the travelling expenses and the hassle by driving down to the only, the only: Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island.

Unwind with the resort’s scenic panorama of the Arabian Peninsula and the surrounding Yanis and Jais Mountains. This is literally the beauty of nature and the city combined and presented in the form of this perfectly unique hotel.

The list of amenities at this extensive resort is never-ending!

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island’s leisure facilities include:

A private beach

2 swimming pools

A designated kids pool

An indoor fitness centre with a fully-equipped gym

A spa

Two meeting rooms

A ballroom perfect for larger corporate events, birthday parties, receptions & weddings

And the best part?! The resort is conveniently situated close to a range of activities and attractions, including the world’s longest zipline!

Other attractions such as the Jebel Jais Flight, the terracotta dunes of Al Wadi and Ras Al Khaimah’s National Museum are just a stone throw away.

With 388 scenic rooms and suites, issa suite indeed life when you’re vaycaying at this beach resort

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island features 388 rooms and suites with sea views or balconies that serve spectacular vistas of the picturesque Marjan Island as well as pleasant sea breezes for days.

Foodies will not be disappointed when enjoying a weekend away at this RAK resort

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island offers a wide selection of dining options across its 6 restaurants;

La Med: Enjoy dishes from around the Mediterranean on its sunlit terrace Café Bake House: For some snacks or coffee at the lobby The Shelf Pool Bar: A poolside bar with refreshing drinks and quick bites The Seafood Shack: Fresh seafood dishes, a raw bar, and live-fire barbecue RBG Restaurant: Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner serving a selection of international dishes RBG Bar: A beach-facing sports bar that serves signature comfort foods

For more deets, click here!