Ramadan Nights: People Are Coming Together Post-Iftar For Coffee And Henna

Fasting and then having Iftar often leads to the phenomena that we all know too well called ‘food coma’. It’s when you’re so stuffed and fulfilled that you feel like taking a nap. What’s the best cure? Well, if it’s not a nap, then it’s coffee!

Starbucks is brewing up more than just coffee; they’re stirring up a taste of togetherness that’s warm and inviting. With their latest campaign ‘Taste of Togetherness,’ they are aiming to celebrate the joy, warmth, and spirit of Ramadan, with some special surprises for you…

2 exciting activations are designed to bring people together this Ramadan

Starbucks launched an exclusive Ramadan cup, adorned with intricate henna-inspired patterns

Henna is a symbol of celebration which is deeply rooted in the culture of the Middle Eastern and African region. To complement the new cups, Starbucks is hosting free henna workshops in select stores, where customers can design their hands with beautiful henna art for FREE!

But the celebrations don’t stop there. Starbucks is inviting customers to sample their exclusive Dallah’s Treasure blend—a coffee as unique and diverse as the region itself. With delicate notes of almonds, caramelly dates, and roses, it’s a true homage to tradition.

And if that’s not enough to tempt your taste buds, Starbucks has partnered with a UAE-based bakery to come up with a delicious Ramadan offering which will be up until Eid starting March 28

Keep an eye out for the Ramadan Truck Activation, a mobile Starbucks experience serving free coffee and spreading moments of warmth and connection post-Iftar

So gather your loved ones, sip on delicious brew, and let the spirit of Ramadan unite us all in warmth.

The main deets

When? March 29, April 5 and 11 from 9pm – 12pm

Locations: