Nigerian Legend Rema Is Bringing ‘Calm Down’ Vibes To Dubai Very Soon!

Anotha BANGA! Get ready to have “Calm Down” on repeat in your head because Rema is about to bring the party to Dubai! This song has a knack for making you groove uncontrollably, and now you can experience it live in the city of skyscrapers and endless fun.

Afroworld is returning to the Coca-Cola Arena on April 11 for ANOTHER exciting edition!

Guess who’s back to shake things up at the Coca-Cola Arena on April 11th? That’s right, it’s Afroworld, and they’re bringing all the vibes! Get ready to bust a move because Rema’s headlining, and with hits like “Calm Down,” “Dumebi,” and “Iron Man,” you won’t be able to resist. It’s gonna be a music extravaganza like no other, so grab your dancing shoes and get ready to party Afro-style!

Get your tickets HERE!

 

Party people, this is NOT to be missed

Back to Rema, because he’s about to hit the stage and BLOW your minds! His Afrobeats are like a musical magnet, and when you add his killer stage presence to the mix, you’re in for a treat you won’t soon forget. So, brush up on those TikTok moves, charge your camera, and get ready to capture the magic – it’s gonna be epic!

The main deets:

Grab your friends and get ready for a lit night at Coca Arena on April 11. Rema’s rolling into town, and he’s bringing the wow factor with him!

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Thursday, April 11

SNAG your tickets here.

