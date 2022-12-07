Ronaldinho Challenged Fans In JBR On A One Of A Kind Nutmeg Foosball Table

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho is no stranger to football lovers worldwide. The GOAT holds a very special place in the hearts of sports fans everywhere. Hence, you can only imagine the frenzy at The Beach, JBR, when Ronaldinho, AKA the Nutmeg King, made an appearance for a surprise interaction sesh with his fans.

Ronaldinho could be seen showing off his fast footwork on The Beach before challenging his fans to the ultimate battle on a one-of-a-kind, custom-built Pepsi Nutmeg Foosball Table.

What is a “Nutmeg Foosball Table” you ask?!

Modelled after the sport’s most mischievous move, the Pepsi Nutmeg Foosball Table spices up the classic game by introducing players with parted legs, allowing competitors to nutmeg their opponent. Much like a nutmeg on the pitch, this unique upgrade created an additional challenge and fuels a thirst for the exciting and unexpected that is all too familiar when a nutmeg takes place in real life.

Ronaldinho was seen slaying the same jersey from the recent Pepsi x AOF collection – a collection that pays homage to the brand’s iconic 00s football strip that first premiered 20 years ago – as his miniature teammates. Fans skilled enough to complete a nutmeg on the table won well-earned bragging rights.

Pepsi has clearly arranged yet another seamless and memorable activation for fans with their all-time-fave player

Commenting on the Pepsi Nutmeg Foosball Table, Ronaldinho said:

“Celebrating the launch of the Pepsi Nutmeg Foosball Table by surprising football fans was such a thrilling experience. It’s always a pleasure to work alongside Pepsi who really set the bar when executing huge football moments within iconic worldwide locations. There’s nothing that makes me happier than sharing in the excitement and fun of a nutmeg, so being on the beach meeting fans and celebrating one of my favourite skills was a lot of fun.”

Ronaldinho’s surprising his fans in Dubai showcases the continuation of Pepsi’s rich heritage in football entertainment that has long-championed global talent – both on and off the pitch

With over two decades of iconic football campaigns under its belt, Pepsi has created some of the most unforgettable moments for fans worldwide, starring the most remarkable sporting talent.

All the baller deets⚽️:

Visit the ‘Pepsi Thirsty for More’ pop-up on The Beach opposite JBR to play the Pepsi Nutmeg Foosball Table!

When? Until December 14, 2022.

To stay up to date with the latest news and updates on all things ‘Nutmeg Royale’ follow the Pepsi Arabia channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.