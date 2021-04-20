This CHIC Hotel Is Coming At You With A Tempting Iftar Dinner For AED99 + A FREE Iftar Voucher

This CLASS-A Hotel Is Coming At You With Tempting Iftar Dinners For AED99

Rove is single-handedly ruling Ramadan this year with their too-good-to-be-true iftar offers that serve platters of satisfaction for just AED99.

Rove Hotels located across multiple locations in Dubai: Dubai Marina, La Mer Beach, Trade Centre, Healthcare City, City Centre and at The Park, offers fuss-free services with a touch of that local charm.

Nowww, they’re coming at ‘cho with their BIG AED99 IFTAR OFFER at The Daily across 6 of their branches! …Along with their ‘Pass It On’ campaign that may just be the BESTEST thing EVA

Keep scrolling for deets on the ‘Pass It On’ campaign, where you can gift your loved ones a FREE Iftar invite as a token of appreciation.

The Daily is an essential neighbourhood hangout, where you can sit back and stuff yourself with the most satisfying of all dishes.