Saadiyat Cultural District Is Getting Global Attention!

Get ready for a variety of museums, cultural institutions, collections, and public programming that celebrate the achievements of the United Arab Emirates, the region, and the world! The new Saadiyat Cultural District is nestled comfortably on Saadiyat Island and it’s an absolute must-visit.

With one of the highest concentrations of cultural experiences globally, this district has many glorious venues. You can visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, and Manarat Al Saadiyat. Also, it’s about to expand its cultural existence with the upcoming Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi set to be complete by 2025!

So, it’s not surprising that the Saadiyat Cultural District is gaining international attention

From Steve Harvey and Oprah to Ahmad Abdulrahman Bukhash and Maria Sharapova, each influential figure had much to say about the upcoming district in Abu Dhabi. The launch video featured their insights and excitement. Additionally, it showcased the district’s potential as a vibrant hub of culture, innovation, and luxury.

Discover what inspires will.i.am to create

The talented artist also shares his opinion and views on the district itself:

“The Saadiyat Cultural District is one word, three letters upside down. It spells mom and that’s… Wow. It’s wow. It spells mom because it’s life. It’s a doorway for life. It’s creativity, it’s creation, it’s nurturing, it’s caring, it’s loving.”

Steve Harvey spoke about why people need to preserve culture in his interview

Additionally, he shared what about Saadiyat Cultural District he appreciated the most:

“For me it’s the structure itself. You know I love looking at the beauty of them, the shapes. It’s such a calming thing to me.”

The Saadiyat Cultural District is making headlines!

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has confirmed that the Saadiyat Cultural District is scheduled for completion in 2025. This district will serve as a global cultural platform, celebrating the region’s rich heritage while fostering a diverse global cultural landscape.

It already hosts significant institutions like the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Berklee Abu Dhabi, with ongoing projects such as the Zayed National Museum, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Also, the district honours the legacy of the UAE’s founding leaders and promises to be a unique cultural hub, integrating tradition with innovation and inclusivity.

