Samsung Teamed Up With 6 Iconic Talents To Empower Gen Z Through Self-Expression!

This is the collab you didn’t know you needed! Samsung and Anghami joined forces to hit Gen Z right in their creative-loving hearts. Get ready to flip out with the Galaxy Z Flip5, the ultimate self-expression tool!

In other words…

Samsung teamed up with Anghami to create three original soundtracks with iconic artists from the region and 3 talents to level the self-expression collaboration!

You can’t have self-expression without some creative designs, so designer Ibrahim Zaki brought his ideas to life by whipping up 3 song covers and a special edition Flip phone case, all reflecting the campaign’s theme of self-expression. To top it all off, Nehmat Abdelkhalek and Joyce created original choreography for each of the 3 trendy tracks.

Each collaborator brought their own unique style, sharing stories to empower Gen Z to express themselves. This #FlippinPossible campaign was all about combining Gen Z’s passion for creativity, appreciation for individuality and each individual’s unique take on expressing all versions of themselves via music, art or dance.

Let’s get to the deets!