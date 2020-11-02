Latest
9 Mind-Blowing Interior Designs That Will Have You Dreaming Of A Home Makeover ASAP
Mid-century modern, cottagecore, hella classy or a dreamer! Whatever your style may be, Sedar Global Interiors is your one-stop-shop experience for ALL things home interiors!
Seriously, there is nothing in this world more SATISFYING than home decor that compliments your personality and makes your house a home, y’know what I’m saying? Plus, the fact that we’re spending more time in our homes now more than ever, also kinda contributes to the home makeover itch.
FYI, Sedar Global Interiors have launched their e-commerce platform so that you can now shop collections from the safety of your crib #Perks
Shoppers also have the liberty to mix fabrics and styles to suit a range of tastes. These can then be fully customised, tailor-made and installed with within your home space… and all this you can win with us right HEREE!
Enter the comp to win a MAJOR room makeover by Sedar!
Keep scrolling to find the answer 😉
Customise to your heart’s desire!
Famous for its bespoke made to fit services and use of materials from some of the finest factories across the globe allowing shoppers to design, arrange measurements, installation and shop an entire interior space online.
Without further ado…
Here are 9 FAB brands at Sedar Global Interiors that’ll have you dreaming of a home makeover ASAP
9. Missoni
Shoppers can now shop Missoni Home’s iconic wallpaper for the very first time at Sedar. Unveiling a collection of unique wallpaper designs, patterns and colours of the moment, including Missoni’s famous zigzag weaving, geometric shapes, stripes and delicate yet bright floral motifs.
To check out more, click here!
8. Fujikawa
Fujikawa including on-trend linen fabrics.
To check out more, click here!
7. Jannelli & Volpi
Jannelli & Volpi sophisticated botanical-inspired designs!
To check out more, click here!
6. Versace
The Versace Home’s opulent patterned wallpapers.
To check out more, click here!
5. Issa ‘Smart Home’ indeed with Somfy
Somfy is Sedar’s long term partner and the leaders in motorised home solutions for soft furnishings.
Motorise your curtains with Somfy technology at Sedar. Ultra-efficient and ultra-quiet Somfy’s motorised systems allow you to control all of your curtains easily via your smartphone via Somfy’s smart home application or using a single remote control!!
To check out more, click here!
4. Swarvoski
Swarvoski Atelier remains an in-house at Sedar Global, offering the ultimate in crystal customisation for pillows, roller blinds and curtains.
To check out more, click here!
3. Disney Pixar
Adding a little magic into our world when we need it most, Sedar Global specialised in catering to window and wall interiors, have launched a fun collection of wallpapers and borders inspired by the most beloved storytellers of our time.
Pixar Frozen themes fit for Elsa, including woodland scenes and snowflake, pearl and glitter accent inspired prints. Dreamy re-drawn pastel watercolour Disney princess peel and stick designs exploring the worlds of the Little Mermaid, Jasmine, Belle, Cinderella and Moana.
To classic Winnie the Pooh and friends Hundred Acre Wood adventure designs perfect for a newborn nursery. Or playful Toy Story and Car Pixar wallpapers capturing the kindness, courage and fearless spirit of these inspiring fictional characters.
To check out more, click here!
Their Disney collection features appearances from Disney’s much-loved mouse duo, Minnie and Mickey reimagined in a design-led print suitable for all ages to enjoy!!
Easy to apply and to remove, a quick way to transform bedrooms, playrooms or studies of little or big fans.
To check out more, click here!
2. Marvel for kids
Marvel’s popular superhero hero characters including Spider-Man and 3D Avenger character wallpapers, as well as vintage marvel comic murals.
To check out more, click here!
1. Star wars
Sedar Global Interiors ALSO have a fun Star Wars saga design collection with immersive contemporary hand-drawn motifs inspired by galactic battle and “The Rise of Skywalker” droid scenes.
To check out more, click here!
ALSO, use the hashtag #YourSpaceYourArt on your socials to win a home space makeover of up to AED3,000 with leading Interior label Sedar Global
To check out more designs and get inspired click here.