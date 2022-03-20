Sikka Is An Annual Festival Of Culture At Al Fahidi And It’s 100% Worth Your Time

Another year, another amazing tribute to UAE culture down at Al Fahidi Historical District. If you’ve never visited, take this opportunity and get yourself down to Sikka Art & Design Festival, which incredibly, is in its 10th year!

What is Sikka Art & Design Festival?

It’s a visual celebration of culture. It’s an annual event and this year marks its 10th in the business! The theme ‘Celebrating art, celebrating Growth’ aims to support emerging talent in the region by providing a platform for creatives.

Register for workshops here and learn more here

It’s a fun, immersive, and vibrant festival, running until March 24 in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

Whether you’ve been before or this will be your first time, prepare to be wowed by the interactive installations at the Design & New Media house (new addition!), creative spaces and more.

The Sikka Art & Design Festival 2022 schedule is jam-packed

The schedules for the mainstage, workshops, cinema and animation, different houses and tenants installations, murals and SO. MUCH. MORE have been announced.

And are you even a Dubai festival without an amazing selection of homegrown foodie treats?! So, plan a day, or even a week to visit to make sure you can soak up every bit of culture that Sikka provides!

DO book workshops in advance, and take note of the full schedule here.

The important bits:

The Sikka Art and Design Festival 2022

When? March 15 – 24

Where? Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Dubai.