Slider Box Is Turning Into The House Of 'Fluencers For A Massive Competition 

Nothing beats a classic food hogging competition.

Slider Box is hosting the BIGGEST ‘influencer comp since the beginning of time: an all you can eat Slider showdown, where the winner goes home with a brand new, shiny PS5.

Taking place on Thursday, June 10 (4pm), 5 of Dubai’s top food bloggers will go head to head for the first-ever Slider Box Challenge. For the exciting challenge, each participant will be given 14 juicy and scrumptious sliders and the FIRST one to finish ’em all wins the much in-demand PS5 #SliderChallenge

Not ONLY that, there’s also a flat 50% off at Slider Box right now – scroll for deets!