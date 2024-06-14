Stock Up at the Windmill Cellar Long Weekend Sale – It’s Always Worth the Drive!
It’s hard to ignore the satisfaction that comes from purchasing your favorite drinks at cheaper prices. And as we start the month of June, Windmill Cellar Ghantoot delights its clients with amazing discounts. Looking for a bargain? Keep reading!
Windmill Cellar is located 15-minutes drive away from Jebel Ali, making it easily accessible for residents of the city. It’s open seven days a week from 9am until 10pm and you don’t need a liquor license to shop at Windmill Cellar.
You can snag some of your favourite drinks for as low as AED25 at Windmill Cellar
This bottle store has a large selection of vinos, hops, and bubbles. Whether you’re getting ready to bust a bottle of bubbles before a night out or cracking a cold one with your friends at home… Windmill has got you covered with these deals!
They’ve also stocked up a wide range of vines, including fine varietals that are hard to find in the UAE. Also, Windmill Cellar has dropped the price of all those fine vinos for you to enjoy!
That’s not all… Here’s a list of everything they’ve got on offer:
- A case of beverages and get 6 pack cooler bag Free
- Buy a Twin Pack of premium liqueur 12YO LTR & Get 18YO Free
- Buy 2 bottles of premium liqueur, and stand a chance to win exciting prizes like Samsung TV, JBL headphones, earbuds, sound bar etc.
- Buy a Bottle of premium liqueur 18YO LTR to Get a Passport Holder Free
- Buy a Twin Pack of premium liqueur and Get 2 Glasses Complimentary
- Buy a Twin pack of premium liqueur & 2 Drink Holder Floaties Free
- Buy Twin pack of premium liquer 12YO and get premium liquer 18YO Free
- SALE: Buy premium liqueur 1942, only at AED 899
- SALE: Buy J.W. Blue L. premium liqueur LTR only at AED 899
- SALE: Buy Japanese spirits only at AED 229
- Buy Cases of Vinos (6 bottles) starting from AED 150 only!
- SALE: Buy a Bundle of vino and save up to 50%
- SALE: Buy a bottle of vino starting from AED 25
- SALE: Buy a Case of hops starting from AED 65
- SALE: Favorite premium liqueur under AED 99 only
Plus, there are exciting perks available for bulks shoppers: Spend AED 500+ and get extra drinks. The more you spend, the higher the perks you receive immediately!
The important deeds:
Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here
Timing from 9am to 10pm
Don’t want to drive all the way? You can even order via the Windmill app .If you’re in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain, delivery IS available for you. Just place an order at online.windmillgt.com before 5pm to get drinks delivered to your doorstep on the Same Day with free delivery!
Website: windmillgt.com
For more information, call: (+971) 56 538 9582
Windmill Cellar is one of the main alcohol retailers in the UAE, based in Abu Dhabi and operating since 2013 with 5 retail shops.