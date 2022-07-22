This AED170 Sunset Dinner And Drinks Deal Needs To Be On Your Hitlist!

It may be basic, it may be simple, but is there any greater pleasure in life than a glowing sunset, surrounded by dinner, drinks and your best buds??

And we’re about to drop one FAB deal for anyone who loves to chase the sun!

Ras Al Khaimah has INCREDIBLE beaches. Seriously, if you haven’t been, take this opportunity and just go. Resorts like BM Hotels and Resorts have stunning private beaches, giving your unlimited access to a 300-metre stretch of beach, and sweeping gardens, and you’re invited to enjoy all of it, for an entire evening for a bargain price.

Sunset, unlimited dinner and drinks in RAK for AED170 for 6 hours – dream!

Catch the incredible sunset vibes in Ras Al Khaimah

Why is this a dream deal?

Pay AED170 and enjoy a dinner buffet, hard and soft bevvies for SIX hours.

Withing the price, get access to the pool and beach, a dinner buffet at Oasis Restaurant, evening entertainment at the beach stag

The pricing:

AED 170 per adult | AED 85 per child; age 6 – 11 years old

Psst! Doggos are MORE than welcome all day, ‘erry day at BM!

The important bits

