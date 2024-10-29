Take A Journey Through Time Celebrating Breitling’s 140th Anniversary In Dubai

Get ready to step into the world of space and time as Breitling marks its 140th anniversary with a year of extraordinary celebrations! This iconic Swiss luxury watchmaker is pulling out all the stops, showcasing its rich history and game-changing milestones with exciting events, from a special book launch to limited edition watch releases, a global vintage watch exhibition, and a pop-up museum in Zurich!

The real showstopper? The Global Vintage Watch Exhibition, where Breitling is touring Saudi Arabia and the UAE and giving watch enthusiasts a chance to witness the brand’s history

Lovers of the brand will have front-row seats to see Breitling’s finest historic designs and craftsmanship up close. You’ll be able to explore timeless classics, rare gems, and unique pieces that shaped Breitling’s legacy!

Here’s where you can catch it:

Dubai Mall : October 28th – November 2nd

: October 28th – November 2nd Galleria, Abu Dhabi : November 5th – 12th

: November 5th – 12th Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi : November 15th – 23rd

: November 15th – 23rd Mirdif City Centre : November 26th – December 2nd

: November 26th – December 2nd Olaya, Riyadh: December 11th – 20th

P.S. Entry to the exhibition is FREE!

Each stop of the exhibition will be a journey through time, with incredible displays of vintage Breitling timepieces and captivating stories from the brand’s 140-year history.

You’ll learn about the innovations, design breakthroughs, and iconic moments that solidified Breitling as a leading name in the world of luxury watches.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector, a casual enthusiast, or someone who just appreciates finely crafted watches, this is your chance to witness the beauty of Breitling’s most iconic pieces

From early pilot watches that defined aviation to modern masterpieces, the exhibition brings together the best of Breitling’s heritage and modernity in one immersive experience.

The yearlong festivities also include the launch of a special edition Breitling book, which delves into the brand’s most significant milestones, groundbreaking innovations, and unforgettable stories. This is your chance to not only see Breitling’s history but also own a piece of it!