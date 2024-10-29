Take A Journey Through Time Celebrating Breitling’s 140th Anniversary In Dubai

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Get ready to step into the world of space and time as Breitling marks its 140th anniversary with a year of extraordinary celebrations! This iconic Swiss luxury watchmaker is pulling out all the stops, showcasing its rich history and game-changing milestones with exciting events, from a special book launch to limited edition watch releases, a global vintage watch exhibition, and a pop-up museum in Zurich!
Lovers of the brand will have front-row seats to see Breitling’s finest historic designs and craftsmanship up close. You’ll be able to explore timeless classics, rare gems, and unique pieces that shaped Breitling’s legacy!
Here’s where you can catch it:
P.S. Entry to the exhibition is FREE!
You’ll learn about the innovations, design breakthroughs, and iconic moments that solidified Breitling as a leading name in the world of luxury watches.
From early pilot watches that defined aviation to modern masterpieces, the exhibition brings together the best of Breitling’s heritage and modernity in one immersive experience.
The yearlong festivities also include the launch of a special edition Breitling book, which delves into the brand’s most significant milestones, groundbreaking innovations, and unforgettable stories. This is your chance to not only see Breitling’s history but also own a piece of it!
