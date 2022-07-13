Here’s What To Expect At This Unlimited Brazilian Steakhouse

If you ever go for a nice meal out and worry about portion size, then put your forks down and step up for this unreal meal deal option at a Brazilian Steakhouse that’s MADE for MEAT lovers.

Texas de Brazil needs no introduction. It’s a famous steak house in The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Yas Mall, serving up Brazilian churrasco. We visited Texas de Brazil at the Dubai Mall, and with Dubai Fountain views, live entertainment, and unlimited eats where they host an all-you-can-eat menu every day. That means you can get your FILL on all of the succulent meats that make this spot so very famous, at one price! They’ve got fun live Brazilian entertainment and a salad bar that goes on for days, a terrace overlooking the buzzing Dubai Fountain Promenade at The Dubai Mall- it’s seriously a blast!

This resto should definitely be at the top of your foodie bucket list

Arrive early and kick your night off at a salad bar that features 50+ salad options

Hot and cold options, featuring sushi, Smoked salmon, Shrimp salad, Hearts of Palm, and a whole host of salads! There’s also an incredible selection of Imported artisan cheeses and potato gratin, along with the famous Texas de Brazil lobster bisque that you absolutely need to try if you visit. I’m a salad girl and this salad bar would have been enough, the only difficulty was STOPPING to make room for the meats!

The restaurant has a quirky traffic light market system to start your journey into unlimited churrasco, green means ‘YES! Please serve me’ and the meats begin, while Red means ‘Stop’. The service is fantastic, and while your green marker shows, the servers work in continuous flow serving up over 16 meat options to your table. Picahna, Filet Mignon, Flank Steak, Alcatra, Lamb Chops, Beef Chorizo, Shrimps and much more, no meat lover will leave disappointed.

And finally, the dessert. A beautifully presented board of six desserts will arrive at your table and you can choose one. We tucked into the most delicious Creme Brulee and the Churros are wow!! Delicious small Churros filled with Nutella or caramel. SO DELISH.

Don’t miss Brazilian Night at Texas De Brazil

Brazilian Night is a night partayyyy, complete with Brazilian entertainment, Brazilian tunes, Brazilian dancers, SIXTEEN different meat cuts, over FIFTTY salad bar options and more. How could you not?!

Packages from AED80.

*Brazilian night may vary. Call ahead to check which day it will be hosted.

