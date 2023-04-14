The Amazing Bucket List Of Events Happening In Abu Dhabi This Ramadan

If you’re looking for some truly unique events happening taking place during the Holy Month, you’ve landed on the right page.

Abu Dhabi is bringing all the magic of the Holy Month with the most epic activations and cultural experiences that will have you feeling like a superstar; from luxury fragrance brand takeovers to exclusive pop-ups by global fashion powerhouses, we’ve got the tea on the top must-see activations in the capital happening right now!

Prepare your ‘Insta feed, and ready your taste buds – this is going to be one unforgettable ride!

6. Charlotte Tilbury hosts a pop-up Majlis

Yes, you read that right, beauty lovers! Discover a world of luxury beauty at the first Charlotte Tilbury Pop-up in Abu Dhabi. Hosted at Society on Mamsha Al Saadiyat, the Ramadan pop-up promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience, with interactive masterclasses led by global and regional makeup artists, fun luxury activations and games, and the chance to try out new products. Don’t miss your chance to indulge in the magic of Charlotte Tilbury.

Date? April 7 – 17

To book your masterclass place, hit this link

5. The first-ever regional Fendi Majlis

In a regional first, Fendi is hosting the Fendi Majlis at Tasha’s in Al Bateen. With a co-created menu by Fendi and Tasha’s, this unique concept is the perfect way to gather with family and friends for Suhoor throughout Ramadan. Enjoy luxury entertainment and indulge in mouth-watering dishes at this one-of-a-kind experience.

Date? March 25 – April 21

For more deets call +971024450890.

Learn more

4. Ethr Café Takeover by Diptyque

If you’re a fan of luxury fragrances, you won’t want to miss the Ethr Café Takeover by Diptyque. This collaboration between the Parisian fragrance brand and Ethr Café at Mamsha Al Saadiyat features a limited-edition menu and a range of workshops, including the chance to discover the Eau Nabati fragrance collection. Indulge your senses and enjoy what promises to be the most fragrant experience of the retail season. Book your place now to avoid disappointment.

Date? April 5 – 22

For more deets, call +971505801892.

Learn more

3. Ramadan at Jubail Mangrove Park

Take a break from the city and explore the beauty of nature at Jubail Mangrove Park. This eco-friendly destination is perfect for those seeking adventure and relaxation this Ramadan. You can go kayaking, take a nature walk, or simply enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to connect with nature and unwind.

For more deets and bookings, click

2. Bath & Body Works “Dark Velvet Oud” Launch

Be transported to a world of pure bliss with the exclusive new fragrance from Bath & Body Works. Dark Velvet Oud is the brand’s first-ever scent-diffusing tunnel, offering a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. Head to the BBW experiential pop-up in Yas Mall Abu Dhabi to indulge your senses and celebrate the spirit of Ramadan.

Date? March 18 – April 24 Learn more

1. Wellness Iftar at Pura Eco Resort

Disconnect from the stresses of daily life and connect with nature at the exclusive Wellness Iftar at Pura Eco Resort. Take part in yoga and meditation classes before breaking your fast with a delicious and healthy menu curated by Emirati Chef Faisal Al Harmoodi. Reflect, unwind and enjoy the stunning surroundings of the resort at this one-of-a-kind experience.

Dates? March 31, April 1, 7, and 8

Time? 4pm – 8pm

For more deets, click

For more deets on these fab activations, click