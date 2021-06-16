The Huddle Has BIG Drinks Deals Running Throughout The EUROS

Huddle in!

The EUROS are back and the city is hopping. We all remember scenes from EUROS 2018 and this year we can expect more of the same. GET IN!

24 teams are going head-to-head and if you don’t want to miss one second, you can catch every match live at The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill. A sports bar located in both Barsha and Bur Dubai (and one more in RAK!) promising great pub grub, pints, and plenty of deals so it won’t break the bank.

See ALL the deals right here

The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill announced big drinks for the duration of the EUROS