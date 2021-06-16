د . إAEDSRر . س

The Huddle Has BIG Drinks Deals Running Throughout The EUROS

Huddle in!

The EUROS are back and the city is hopping. We all remember scenes from EUROS 2018 and this year we can expect more of the same. GET IN!

24 teams are going head-to-head and if you don’t want to miss one second, you can catch every match live at The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill. A sports bar located in both Barsha and Bur Dubai (and one more in RAK!) promising great pub grub, pints, and plenty of deals so it won’t break the bank.

The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill announced big drinks for the duration of the EUROS

 

The big drinks deals that you need to know about

The EUROs are already in full swing and The Huddle is giving you plenty of reasons to make this spot your local. Not just deals on drinks, you’re also guaranteed a brill atmosphere with people from all over cheering on their favourite players!

The hop of the month! Pints for AED27 all month long

Premium pints from AED36

Buy-1-Get-1 on select pints

Hop buckets (5 bottles) from AED119

Get a pie and 2 pints for AED99 at The Huddle, Barsha

Go double or go home with Double Up drinks deals

It’s a month of football with matches happening daily. Bookmark this page as a cheap and cheerful spot to watch every single match live in a busy bar vibe setting.

Regular spirits: Double-ups from AED49

Premium spirits: Double-ups from AED59

Shooters from AED49

The important bits

Deals for days for the EUROS at The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill

Until July 11

Call to book!

0501007065 (Bur Dubai)

0501007046 (Al Barsha)

0569922286 (RAK)

