Latest
The Huddle Has BIG Drinks Deals Running Throughout The EUROS
Huddle in!
The EUROS are back and the city is hopping. We all remember scenes from EUROS 2018 and this year we can expect more of the same. GET IN!
24 teams are going head-to-head and if you don’t want to miss one second, you can catch every match live at The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill. A sports bar located in both Barsha and Bur Dubai (and one more in RAK!) promising great pub grub, pints, and plenty of deals so it won’t break the bank.
The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill announced big drinks for the duration of the EUROS
The big drinks deals that you need to know about
The EUROs are already in full swing and The Huddle is giving you plenty of reasons to make this spot your local. Not just deals on drinks, you’re also guaranteed a brill atmosphere with people from all over cheering on their favourite players!
The hop of the month! Pints for AED27 all month long
Premium pints from AED36
Buy-1-Get-1 on select pints
Hop buckets (5 bottles) from AED119
Get a pie and 2 pints for AED99 at The Huddle, Barsha
Go double or go home with Double Up drinks deals
It’s a month of football with matches happening daily. Bookmark this page as a cheap and cheerful spot to watch every single match live in a busy bar vibe setting.
Regular spirits: Double-ups from AED49
Premium spirits: Double-ups from AED59
Shooters from AED49
The important bits
Deals for days for the EUROS at The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill
Until July 11
Call to book!
0501007065 (Bur Dubai)
0501007046 (Al Barsha)
0569922286 (RAK)