The Last Of Us Returns: Season 2 Drops On OSN+ With Bigger Twists, Bolder Drama, And All The Feels!

Get ready, MENA region! The global sensation The Last of Us returns with Season 2 streaming exclusively on OSN+ starting April 14!

New episodes will drop every Monday, so mark your calendars and prepare for a weekly emotional rollercoaster

If you haven’t binged Season 1 yet, now’s the perfect time to dive into the Emmy®-winning series that took 2023 by storm. Based on the legendary video game, The Last of Us captured hearts and haunted minds with its gripping storytelling, iconic characters, and stunningly raw look at a world shattered by a deadly outbreak.

At the core of it all? Joel, a tough survivor with a tragic past…and Ellie, a fierce teen who might be the key to saving humanity. Their journey through a post-apocalyptic America is filled with danger, heartbreak, and a bond that’ll stick with you long after the credits roll.

And now, Season 2 promises to crank the intensity up even higher!

Think: shocking new twists, bold new characters, and emotionally charged moments that’ll leave you speechless. It’s time to buckle up, because this season isn’t just a continuation… it’s a whole NEW level.

Catch all the action, heartbreak, and jaw-dropping moments exclusively on OSN+.

You definitely won’t want to miss a second!!!!