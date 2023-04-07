Latest
The Rush Is On! See Jack Whitehall in Dubai Next Weekend!
Get ready for a night of non-stop laughs as the hilarious British comedian Jack Whitehall is set to make a triumphant return to the UAE! Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for a night of side-splitting entertainment, Jack’s one-night-only show on April 15 at the Coca-Cola Arena is the place to be.
Jack Whitehall isn’t just one of the UK’s most successful comedians; he’s a comedy juggernaut! His smash-hit comedy tours have audiences rolling in the aisles, and he’s become a familiar face on TV, starring in shows like Travels With My Father and A League Of Their Own. He even won a BAFTA for it in 2014!
In addition to his TV work, Jack has appeared in movies like Disney’s The Nutcracker & Jungle Cruise, alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. He’s also an established presenter, having hosted several prestigious award ceremonies and television series. In 2015, he became the youngest-ever host of the Royal Variety Performance, and he’s hosted The BRIT Awards four times, following his acclaimed hosting debut in 2018.
This won’t be Jack’s first visit to the UAE; he performed multiple sold-out shows in January 2020 at the QE2 Theatre and the Dubai World Trade Centre
So, if you missed out on his previous performances, this is your chance to catch him live in Dubai.
*Please note that the show is for ages 16 and up, and those under 18 must be accompanied by an individual aged 18 or over.
Where? The Coca-Cola Arena
When? Saturday, April 15
