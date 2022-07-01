There’s A 24 Hour Flash SALE On Hotel Rooms In Dubai Happening NOW!

When we say summer YOU say STAYCAY! Summer… STAYCAAAYYYYYY!

DSS 24-Hour Hotels Surprises is giving you a FLASH SALE on 19 hotels across Dubai on Friday, July 1 as a part of Dubai Summer Surprises!

Because you deserve to relax, even if you don’t have a trip booked. Staycations are honestly such a blessing, getting all the luxuries of a vacation minus the flight expenses, the hassle of planning and getting everyone together, the overspending in a foreign land and all that jazz.

Esp. if you’re looking for a getaway with the fam or your OG gang, you could NEVER go wrong in choosing a staycay right here in Dubai.

If you’re keen to save up on your summer break, but still indulge in a luxury getaway to Dubai’s most urban hotels, then these are some deals you can’t miss!

Check out these amazing deals for TODAY only!

19. Atlantis The Palm Hotel & Resort

Get 25% off on rooms & suites.

Book here.

18. Vida Creek Harbour Hotel

Enjoy a 24-Hour Flash Sale – and a 25% discount on your stay during Dubai Summer Surprises.

Book here.

17. Vida Emirates Hills Hotel

Enjoy a 24-Hour Flash Sale – and a 25% discount on your stay during Dubai Summer Surprises.

Book here.

16. Address Sky View Hotel

Enjoy a 24-Hour Flash Sale – and a 25% discount on your stay during Dubai Summer Surprises.

Book here.

15. Address Fountain Views

Enjoy a 24-Hour Flash Sale – and a 25% discount on your stay during Dubai Summer Surprises.

Book here.

14. The Palace Downtown Dubai Hotel

Enjoy a 24-Hour Flash Sale – and a 25% discount on your stay during Dubai Summer Surprises.

Book here.

13. The Address – DownTown

Enjoy a 24-Hour Flash Sale – and a 25% discount on your stay during Dubai Summer Surprises.

Book here.

12. Armani Hotel – Dubai

Enjoy a 24-Hour Flash Sale – and a 25% discount on your stay during Dubai Summer Surprises.

Book here.

11. Ibis One Central Hotel

Pay 25% off for bar, bed, and breakfast for your stay with Ibis One Central Hotel during Dubai Summer Surprises, offer is available on the Opening Day of the DSS 25th anniversary only!

This hotel is centrally located just off Sheikh Zayed Road. Only 5 minutes away from the Museum of the Future, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa and 15 minutes away from Dubai International Airport. The convenience of the World Trade Centre metro station on our doorsteps allows easy access to everything that Dubai has to offer.

Book here.

10. Novotel World Trade Centre Dubai

Pay 25% off for bar, bed, and breakfast for your stay with Novotel World Trade Centre Dubai Hotel during Dubai Summer Surprises, offer is available on the Opening Day of the DSS 25th anniversary only!

Book here.

9. Ibis World Trade Centre

Pay 25% off for bar, bed, and breakfast for your stay with Novotel World Trade Centre Dubai Hotel during Dubai Summer Surprises, offer is available on the Opening Day of the DSS 25th anniversary only!

Book here.

8. Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection

Book your Presidential Suite at Habtoor Grand Resort with its prime beach location on July 1st and pay only 25% off the Best Available Suite Rate!

The package is inclusive of breakfast and access to the club lounge The offer is only applicable on July 1.

Book here.

7. Edge Creekside Hotel

6. Jannah Hotels and Resorts Dubai Branch

5. Manzil Downtown Dubai

4. Vida Downtown Dubai Hotel

Enjoy a 24-Hour Flash Sale – and a 25% discount on your stay during Dubai Summer Surprises.

Book here.

3. The Address, Dubai Marina

Enjoy a 24-Hour Flash Sale – and a 25% discount on your stay during Dubai Summer Surprises.

Book here.

2. The Address, Dubai Mall

Enjoy a 24-Hour Flash Sale – and a 25% discount on your stay during Dubai Summer Surprises.

Book here.

1. The Address Boulevard Dubai

Enjoy a 24-Hour Flash Sale – and a 25% discount on your stay during Dubai Summer Surprises.

Book here.

