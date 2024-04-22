There’s A New Asian Sunday Brunch Taking Over RAK

Sundays in the UAE usually mean one thing to fellow foodies, it’s brunch time. But if you’re staying in the city and you want to try something different, people have been raving about this new brunch that’s just about to launch. It’s tucked away from the hustle and bustle, overlooks the mangroves and is the definition of tranquillity. You’ll need to head to Ras Al Khaimah for this, because the brunch over there is going to be unlike anything you’ve ever tried before.

From April 21, Mekong is rolling out the red carpet so you can enjoy a good ol’ Sunday brunch on the coast of Ras Al Khaimah

Mekong is really pulling out all the stops with this brunch offering. From fantastic outdoor seating overlooking mangroves to the Asian delights that’ll leave you wanting more, every bite is an adventure at this new hotspot! Grab a seat out on the breezy terrace and take in the nature views or opt to sit inside on the floating dining pods for a little magical experience.

All your favourite traditional Asian meals can be found on the plate-sharing menu, and you should pair it with an exotic cocktail concoction like the Mekony Sour, fine vinos and loose-leaf teas.

UAE and GCC residents rejoice because you can avail 15% off rates + breakfast and credit of AED 400 per suite or AED600 per pool villa. FYI the credit can be spent on Sunday brunch!

The important deets

Where? Mekong at Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort

How much?

AED475 per person including free-flowing drinks

AEED325 per person including free-flowing soft beverages

AED165 per child (between the ages 5-11)

Children below 5 can dine for FREE

To reserve a table or for more info, call +971 7204 2222, email rasalkhaimah@anantara.com or visit anantara.com