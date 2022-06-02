This Chic Neo Bistro Is Giving Us Major Paris Vibes

Until recently, Garth was only known to a select few.

The conceptual restaurant, located at the luxurious Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates was previously a dining destination that was only accessible by Majid Al Futtaim members and hotel guests. Now, it’s been relaunched as a Southern Europen Neo-Bistro that’s open to the public, and if the images and menu are anything to go by, you’re in for a serious treat.

Step away from the hustle and bustle of the city and into Garth; an all-day dining experience that’s all class. Modelled on re-imagined Parisian dining, this urban chic ambience in an elegant setting will take you from day through to night, with a sophisticated menu, craft cocktails and late-night eats. The homegrown concept was curated by remarkable Chefs that put a lot of thought into their menu, which serves up unique Southern European cuisine, you won’t find anywhere else in the city.

Find this unconventional gem at The 9 Lounge, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates

Foodies come prepared for a lesson in the best of South European cuisine, with signature dishes from France, Spain and the Med waiting to impress. A culinary journey for all foodies, this delicious menu holds unconventionality in the highest regard, with every dish a re-imagined celebration of flavours in a seriously elegant environment coupled with live music.

The GARTH dining experience is not to be missed. Co-helmed by OY Hospitality’s Executive Chefs Alena Solodovichenko and Head Chef Mohamed Musthafa, Garth is taking all-dining in Dubai to another level.

The important bits:

Where? The 9 Lounge, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates

Opening deets: Sun-Thu: 12pm – 12am / Fri-Sat: 12pm – 2am

