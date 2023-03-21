This Go-To Bottle Shop Will Remain Open Throughout March And April

Your go-to bottle shop, Windmill Cellar Ghantoot, has announced that it’ll remain open throughout March and April for its customers.

Only 20 minutes outside Dubai, the bottle shop is calling your name with big discounts! You can also save up to 50% when purchasing your bevvies without the need for a liquor license.

Here’s the breakdown: Hops start at AED65, case of 6 Grapes for AED130, malt for less than AED100

With no border restrictions, this is just an easy go-to, especially since it’s open 7 days a week, from 9am – 10pm.

Follow their page to know more about their GIVEAWAYS!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windmill Cellar Liquor Store (@windmillcellar)

The important bits:

Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here

Open 7 days a week, daily from 9am – 10pm

Don’t want to drive all the way? You can even order via the Windmill app

If you’re in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain, delivery IS available for you. Just place an order at shop.windmillgt.com before 5pm to get drinks delivered to your doorstep on the Same Day with free delivery!

Get FREE same-day delivery with a minimum order of AED 150 and a free bottle on orders above AED 250.

For more deets, call 056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285 / 056 408 5830

Windmill Cellar sells alcohol, you must be a non-Muslim to purchase alcohol here