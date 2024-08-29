This Jewellery Will Be The Ideal Gift For Onam!

Onam is right around the corner, and you might be searching for the right gift… Well, worry no more because there’s a bunch of options to pick from!

Tanishq just released its exclusive Onam jewellery collection, and it is a true celebration of India’s traditions and the spirit of Kerala

Think of the most vibrant traditional elements – dancing, flowers, boat race… The Onam collection has it all!

Just take a look at the Elephant nettipattam pendant. The animal symbolises wisdom, and the ornament is used to adorn the forehead of temple Elephants during special events just like Onam! So if you’re on the lookout for a stunning new piece, or if your collection is crying out for a show-stopper, you’ve landed on the right page.

And how about this stunning 22 Karat gold lotus kada? The true symbol of purity, prosperity, and spiritual growth

Fun detail! The lotus flower pattern is hand-painted.

Tanishq’s dedication to top-notch craftsmanship and great attention to detail make the pieces look fab!

The Onam Collection is already available in all Tanishq stores and online. Make sure to visit early because the collection is super exclusive.

And of course, there’s a treat… You can get up to 25% off gold-making charges and diamond jewellery to celebrate Onam!