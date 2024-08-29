This Jewellery Will Be The Ideal Gift For Onam!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Onam is right around the corner, and you might be searching for the right gift… Well, worry no more because there’s a bunch of options to pick from!
Think of the most vibrant traditional elements – dancing, flowers, boat race… The Onam collection has it all!
Just take a look at the Elephant nettipattam pendant. The animal symbolises wisdom, and the ornament is used to adorn the forehead of temple Elephants during special events just like Onam! So if you’re on the lookout for a stunning new piece, or if your collection is crying out for a show-stopper, you’ve landed on the right page.
Fun detail! The lotus flower pattern is hand-painted.
The Onam Collection is already available in all Tanishq stores and online. Make sure to visit early because the collection is super exclusive.
And of course, there’s a treat… You can get up to 25% off gold-making charges and diamond jewellery to celebrate Onam!
