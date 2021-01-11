This ULTIMATE Holiday Destination At The Palm Jumeirah Will Have Residents And Tourists Flocking At The Sight

Your prayers have been answered.

A new hotel with direct links to Dubai Tram and The Palm Monorail, has both that “I’ll stay here for a business trip” and “I’m going on a staycation” vibe and is as comfy as ever- has come to The Palm Jumeirah. Enter Avani Palm View Dubai, a super-luxe hotel that just recently opened up (new hotel feels are the BEST!)

Your guests no longer have to be confined to the hustle and bustle of Sheikh Zayed Road, especially if you’re the host since a nearby hotel means you can do everything under ONE roof. You’re welcome.