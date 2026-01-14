UAE Creators Can Now Launch Products On Amazon

Big news for creators in the UAE!

Creators HQ, the region’s first dedicated creators’ hub, has partnered with Amazon Ads to launch the Amazon Creators Foundry

The program helps content creators turn their ideas into real products on Amazon.ae and even reach global audiences.

The announcement came during the fourth 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event for the content creation economy. Over 15,000 creators and 500+ speakers joined, representing 3.5 billion followers worldwide.

The Foundry gives creators mentorship, tools and guidance to launch and scale products

This includes training on product ideation, brand building, digital marketing and customer acquisition. Participants can set up dedicated storefronts on Amazon.ae. They will use Amazon Ads credits to increase their visibility and have access to global selling programs. This allows them to reach millions of shoppers around the world.

Eligible creators will also learn about gaming and entertainment commerce opportunities. Plus, how to turn their creative content into sustainable, revenue-generating businesses. With end-to-end support, the Foundry makes it easier than ever for creators to transform ideas into tangible products.

This initiative reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for the creator economy

It empowers digital entrepreneurs to innovate, scale, and thrive. At the same time, it helps them deliver unique products to customers across the region and the world.