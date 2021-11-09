People Are Joining Forces To Protect UAE Mangroves And It’s All Thanks To The Priceless Planet Coalition

The Priceless Planet Coalition is joining forces with Emirates Nature-WWF to ensure the protection of the UAE mangroves. The UAE has the largest mangrove coverage in the region, mangroves are known as some of the most important ecosystems on earth and protecting these ‘guardians of the coast’ will enhance CO2 for the population. It’s a move that’s not just essential for our wellbeing but also to protect an integral part of the UAE landscape that’s loved by many.

Emirates Nature-WWF joins Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition to conserve and restore mangrove ecosystem in the UAE, forming an important coalition to support mangrove restoration efforts in the United Arab Emirates.

The goal? To support mangrove conservation and restoration efforts in the UAE

Restoring mangroves is an important action for the preservation of our ecosystem

In the UAE, The Priceless Planet Coalition aims to restore 50,000 mangroves equivalent to an area of 10 hectares, in at least one priority coastal area within the UAE. This specific coalition will help fund two years of active mangrove restoration in the UAE and four years of extended monitoring and evaluation to maximize survival rates and overall restoration success – You can donate here.

It’s a community effort! Mastercard and Emirates-WWF are calling on community members to get involved

Mangroves are integral to the UAE’s wildlife and nature reserves and their protection is a priority. The country’s mangrove ecosystem will play a key role in our global goal to plant and restore 100 million trees by 2025 through the Priceless Planet Coalition. We continue to welcome members that are as passionate as we are about sustainability and are proud to announce that Emirates Nature-WWF will help us in rolling out our efforts across mangrove reserves in the country. Thanks to our partners including Expo 2020 Dubai and Emirates NBD, we are proud to invite community members in the UAE to join forces in our coalition and create collective action for our planet.

Via Jorn Lambert, Chief Digital Officer, Mastercard.

The Priceless Planet Coalition is ramping up operations, they now have over 80 partners and are zooming towards net-zero emissions by 2040

